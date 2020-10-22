It is already home to the reigning Premier League football champions, but will Liverpool be celebrating victory again when the city comes up against Lynn in an online final to crown the best place?

The largest UK towns and cities by population have been competing in an ongoing social media competition entitled the ' World Cup of UK Towns & Cities ', which has seen Lynn voted through to the final against the Merseyside city.

The final will start tomorrow to name the best UK town or city after Exeter defeated Chorley in the Third Place play-off earlier this week.

The winner of each round is the location with the most votes through a 72 hour poll.

Lynn has already emerged victorious over Chesterfield , Bury and Exeter in the previous three rounds to make it to the final of the competition.

Locals have been eagerly taking part in the social media fun with many looking forward to tomorrow's final.

Liverpool waterfront. Picture: Mark Elliott

The King's Lynn Live account has been active throughout the competition, and following the semi-final results, a post said: "The perfect final. We have a ferry, they have a ferry. We have a tidal bore, they have a tidal bore. We have a port, they have a port.We have a football club, they have a football club. Pretty evenly matched if you ask us."

In response, new Festival Too chair Abbie Panks said: "They have the Beatles and we have the bloody lovely Extons! "

And the Marriott's Warehouse account also got in on the act by posting: "Fun fact: they both have names which end in 'pool'. Lynn derives from a Celtic word meaning lake or pool!"

This photo of Lynn was taken in the “blue hour” – the hour after astronomical sunset and creates a dramatic image as day gives way to night. Taken on the evening of 10 January 2020

The Liverpool City Region has a population of around 1,518,000 with an estimated 466,000 in the city itself. In contrast, Lynn has around 42,800 inhabitants.

In the semi-final, Lynn pipped Exeter to reach the final by 54.5 per cent to 45.6 per cent of the vote.

Meanwhile Liverpool emerged victorious by 56.6 per cent to 43.4 per cent against Chorley.

Liverpool have a Premier League title winning manager in Jurgen Klopp but will the Merseyside city defeat King's Lynn in the final of the 'World Cup of UK Towns & Cities'? Image by Keith Gillard

To vote in tomorrow's final, follow @WorldCupofTowns on Twitter.