Lynn has finished as the runner-up in an online competition which has taken place during the coronavirus pandemic to name the best town or city in the UK.

The social media fun, entitled the 'World Cup of UK Towns and Cities' saw Lynn come up against Liverpool in the final after the West Norfolk town had defeated Exeter in the semi-final.

It proved to be one step too far for Lynn however as Liverpool received the most votes over a polling time frame in excess of 70 hours.

Liverpool received 54.2 per cent of the vote to be crowned the 2020 champion. A total of 15,807 votes were cast in the final between the Merseyside city and Lynn. More than 10,000 votes had been cast after the first day of voting.

And Lynn residents were not too despondent with a second-place finish in the competition.

Kevin Bramham posted: "What a performance King's Lynn/Norfolk. 46 per cent of the final vote is a victory in itself!"

Another post joked that the competition had been unfair as there were only 71 hours of voting time rather than the stated 72 due to the clocks going back.

Others thanked the 'World Cup of UK Towns and Cities' for running the competition to bring some much-needed light relief and entertainment during lockdown.

And a post by the King's Lynn Live account in response to the result said: "Congratulations to Liverpool. The UK's greatest City. With love from King's Lynn, the UK's greatest Town."

The competition's description on its page states:"The largest UK towns and cities by population. There can only be one champion trophy. Vote for your favourite!" It can be found by searching @WorldCupofTowns on Twitter.