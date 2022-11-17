Liz Truss intends to remain in post as MP for South West Norfolk until at least the next election, and possibly beyond it, her spokesman has confirmed.

Ms Truss, who last month became Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister, said in her final speech that she looked forward “to spending more time in my constituency, and continuing to serve South West Norfolk from the backbenches”.

Speculation had risen nonetheless in recent weeks about whether she will remain in post as a backbencher, like Boris Johnson, Theresa May and Gordon Brown did, or whether she will follow the example of David Cameron and Tony Blair in resigning as an MP relatively swiftly.

But in a statement on Wednesday, her spokesman said: “Liz is committed to remaining as the MP for South West Norfolk and is working hard to support her constituents from the backbenches.”

A senior local Conservative in her constituency corroborated the statement, saying Ms Truss had told them the same thing.

“That’s what she’s intimated to me,” the source said.

“As far as it goes, I can see no reason to move away from that.

“At the moment, under the existing conditions, I think it is the correct way.

“I think a by-election would be disadvantageous to anyone at this stage, basically because of the overall political climate.”

They added that she was committed to the area and enjoyed the general confidence of other local members.

And they said: “We are saddened that in all honesty she was ousted as PM, but it remains to be seen how the new PM and chancellor deal with things.”

Former health secretary Matt Hancock, who represents her neighbouring constituency of West Suffolk and is currently controversially appearing on ITV show I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, has meanwhile said on the programme: “Her political career is over.

“No ambiguity at all – totally finished.”

Speaking at the end of October, Therese Coffey MP – who served as deputy to Ms Truss during her time as PM – said the Norfolk MP had been “with her family and enjoying a well-deserved break”.