A sophisticated new poll has suggested that the Conservatives would lose all their Norfolk seats except one, if an election were held today.

The survey of 10,000 people, commissioned by the Guardian newspaper and carried out by the pollster Opinium, has found that prime minister Liz Truss, in her South West Norfolk constituency, would be the party’s sole survivor in the region, while Labour and the Liberal Democrats would sweep the rest of the board.

Across Britain, it shows a 1997-style landslide for Labour, who would win 411 seats.

Liz Truss

The Tories – who have plunged in the polls since Ms Truss’ government outlined its controversial mini-budget last month – would only secure 137 seats, with the Lib Dems up at 39 and the SNP down at 37.

The projected results were produced using a method called multi-level regression and post-stratification (MRP).

It works by taking a national poll result and mapping that result onto different constituencies, using advanced data about the demography of each of those seats.

James Wild

MRP polling conducted in the days ahead of the 2019 general election was only off by about 30 seats.

In West Norfolk, it showed the following results:

North West Norfolk

James Wild, who has held the seat since 2019, would lose it to Labour.

Conservative – 40.3%

Labour – 38.21%

Lib Dem – 10.65%

Green – 5.29%

Other – 5.55%

South West Norfolk

Liz Truss would find herself as the county’s sole Tory survivor, with her majority slashed from 50.9pts to just 6.77pts.

Conservative – 38.64%

Labour – 31.87%

Lib Dem – 11.84%

Green – 6.94%

Other – 10.72%

In the rest of the county, these were the results:

Broadland

Jerome Mayhew, elected in 2019, would lose his seat to Labour. The constituency encompasses Fakenham, Aylsham, Acle and Reepham.

Labour – 45.6%

Conservative – 33.9%

Lib Dem – 9.8%

Green 5.65%

Other – 5.05%

Great Yarmouth

Justice secretary Brandon Lewis, who captured the seat from Labour in 2010, would lose it back to them.

Labour – 39.76%

Conservative – 39.38%

Lib Dem – 7.12%

Green – 3.93%

Other – 9.82%

Mid Norfolk

George Freeman, who has held the seat since 2010, would lose it to Labour. The constituency includes Dereham, Wymondham, Attleborough, Watton and Hingham.

Labour – 40.29%

Conservative – 37.1%

Lib Dem – 10.53%

Green – 4.61%

Other – 7.46%

North Norfolk

Duncan Baker, who captured the seat from the Lib Dems in 2019, would lose it back to them. The seat includes North Walsham, Cromer, Sheringham, Holt, Stalham and Wells-next-the-Sea.

Lib Dem – 32.36%

Conservative – 30.75%

Labour – 18.41%

Green – 3.67%

Other – 14.81%

Norwich North

Work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith, who won the seat off Labour in a 2009 by-election, would lose it back to them by a large margin.

Labour – 47.3%

Conservative – 29.67%

Lib Dem – 13.57%

Green – 4.72%

Other – 4.74%

Norwich South

Labour MP Clive Lewis would see his majority over the Conservatives more than double.

Labour – 64.23%

Conservative – 13.55%

Lib Dem – 7.41%

Green – 12.29%

Other – 2.52%

South Norfolk

The county’s longest serving current MP, Richard Bacon, would lose his seat to Labour. The constituency encompasses Diss, Long Stratton, Loddon and Harleston.

Labour – 43.45%

Conservative – 33.51%

Lib Dem – 11.4%

Green – 6.12%

Other – 5.52%

Waveney

Peter Aldous, who captured the seat off Labour in 2010, would lose it back to them. The constituency includes Lowestoft, Beccles and Bungay.

Labour – 45.67%

Conservative – 34.47%

Lib Dem – 6.75%

Green – 7.14%

Other – 5.97%