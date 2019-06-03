Lynn's Lloyds Bank will be explaining the mortgage journey to potential home-buyers at an event which is the first of its kind for the High Street branch.

The branch is staging a First Time Buyer event on Thursday, June 13, from 5pm to 7pm, which will be hosted by manager Bradley Cairns and mortgage and protection adviser Steve Stock. There will also be guest speakers, including a solicitor, to offer advice.

Steve said: "This the first time Lloyds Bank has launched an event like this in Lynn and we are excited to educate soon-to-be and aspiring first time buyers.

Bradley Cairns, left, and Steven Stock of Lloyds Bank in Lynn. (11637573)

"We are looking to explain the first time-buyer journey and our hassle free proposition with no legal fees. We will be available to discuss deposits and our new 100 per cent mortgage offer. We'll also talk about mortgage schemes which are available and look at building credit scores."

The event is open for existing and non-existing customers with no obligation to take any products and services.

To find out more and register for a free place, send a text to Steve on 07384535477, or send an email to steven.stock@lloydsbanking.com or talk to one of the advisers at the branch located at 21-23 High Street.