Artists from Greyfriars art space held their official opening at their new temporary home at Lynn's Custom House.

The downstairs of the Custom House was given to Greyfriars temporarily by the West Norfolk Council.

Local historian Dr Paul Richards attended the opening along with Cllr Elizabeth Nockolds.

Official opening of Greyfriars Art Space Exhibition..Kateine Cousins, Mary crofts, Kathy Cossins,Inge-Lise Greaves, Alan Cossins and Christine Pike... (58493197)

Artist Paul Ebbens said: "Dr Paul Richards talked about the history of the Custom House, it was fascinating. The way he spoke about it made it feel so real and animated."

Paul wants to encourage any keen artists, or those with an interest for art, to come along to the Custom House while Greyfriars are in there.

The artwork currently on display by Peter and Paul are a mixture of assembledge and ceramics.

Official opening of Greyfriars Art Space Exhibition. (58493200)

The artwork is inspired by lockdown, and both artists described how art was an escape from them during the difficult time.

"Covid has inspired this exhibition, making art has got me through tough times," said Paul.

Both Paul and Peters work will be on display until Saturday, August 13.

Official opening of Greyfriars Art Space Exhibition..Paul Ebbens. (58493195)

Have you been to visit Peter and Paul's work in the custom house? Let us know what you thought by emailing newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk