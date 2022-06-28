North West Norfolk MP James Wild has enjoyed his first visit to Eastgate Academy, where he got to experience some of the engaging teaching methods that the school uses to help the children enjoy their learning and provide a broad curriculum.

Eastgate Academy has high aspirations for all its pupils and offers a stimulating environment where they can succeed.

Mr Wild discussed with principal Linda Hothersall the importance of a good education in order for young people to make the most of their abilities.

Eastgate is passionate about ensuring pupils have an understanding of the world around them and how education can have a positive impact on the rest of their lives.

During the visit, Mr Wild joined in with a Year 6 African drumming class where the pupils had been learning about how different cultures communicate through the art of music.

He then joined key stage 1 pupils who had been creating flower prints inspired by Japanese art, and reception class who had been taking part in a sunflower art project in the outdoor learning area.

He also joined a class which used the example of Rosa Parks’ civil rights protest to improve their vocabulary.

Commenting after the visit Mr Wild said: "Eastgate’s focus on inspiring its pupils to realise their potential and give them the experiences and resilience to succeed is very impressive.

"Whether music, art, outdoor or classroom learning, this is a school where children are stimulated and challenged as they learn.”