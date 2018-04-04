‘Lock your vehicles’ warning after spate of thefts in King’s Lynn

Residents in West Norfolk are being urged to lock their vehicles following a spate of thefts.

The warning comes after vehicles in Shelford Drive, Gaskell Way, Kent Road and Gresham Close in Lynn were targeted between Thursday, 29 and Saturday, March 31.

Among the items stolen was a JCB power pack for a road breaker, numerous tools worth more than £1,000 and a blue Rieju RS2 moped.

Sgt Tom Metcalfe, from Lynn Police Station, said: “We desperately need the help of owners to make sure their vehicles are locked and windows are shut every time the car is left unattended.

“All contents should also be taken out of the vehicle or locked away out of sight.”

Officers have issued some advice following the incidents:

- Don’t leave anything on display in your car

- Take your belongings with you when you leave the car

- Fit an electronic immobiliser – this will prevent the car from starting

- Mechanical immobilisers, such as steering wheel locks, are a good alternative to electronic immobilisers

- Fit locking wheel nuts

- Get an alarm installed

- Consider marking your valuables that you frequently take in your car

- Lock all doors and close windows and the sun roof every time you leave your car unattended

- If you have a garage, use it. If you don’t always try and park in a well-lit open place

- Always lock your car and garage

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Metcalfe on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.