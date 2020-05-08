Streets across the region have turned red, white and blue today with Union Jacks proudly sitting alongside the many rainbow tributes to the NHS.

Despite being in lockdown, communities across West Norfolk have been determined to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

While last night we were once again clapping for the heroes of the coronavirus battle, many are today marking the special event on front lawns and driveways, raising a glass or a good old British cup of tea to the heroes of the Second World War.