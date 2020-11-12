Three people in Lynn have been given a major lockdown boost today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Albert Avenue neighbours netted the windfall when PE30 1EE was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Sunday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.

He said: “Congratulations to all the players winning in PE30 1EE. I hope the win brightens up your day and you enjoy spending the cash.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £600 million to date for thousands of nationwide good causes.

This draw was promoted on behalf the Postcode Local Trust.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk.