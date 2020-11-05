Lockdown Lynn: Streets empty on first day of new coronavirus restrictions as big jump in cases revealed

West Norfolk is adjusting to life back in lockdown after new coronavirus restrictions came into force today.

The tighter restrictions came into force as new data showed a sharp increase in the rate of confirmed cases in the borough.

Under the latest rules, residents will have to remain in their homes until December 2, except for limited purposes, such as shopping for food, going to work if working from home is not possible, education or exercise.

Lynn's High Street was largely deserted on Thursday afternoon, during the first day of lockdown (43010846)

Non-essential businesses, such as pubs, restaurants, gyms and many shops have also been forced to close.

But single people who have already formed a support bubble with one other household can continue to meet there.

The measures came into force following a House of Commons vote on yesterday afternoon and left the streets of Lynn's town centre largely deserted this lunchtime.

Deserted streets in Lynn's town centre (43010922)

Meanwhile, government data has revealed a big jump in the number of coronavirus cases recorded in West Norfolk, according to government data.

Figures for the seven day period up to October 30, released on Wednesday afternoon, showed there had been 176 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the borough, up 100 on the previous week.

The borough's rolling infection rate was 116.3 per 100,000 people, around the same as neighbouring Breckland where case numbers showed a sharp fall on the previous week, when the district was hit by the Covid outbreak at the Cranswick Foods factory in Watton.

Meanwhile, a new coronavirus death has been recorded at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the latest daily figures from NHS England.

Very people were out in Lynn's Vancouver Quarter on Thursday afternoon (43011129)

The fatality occurred on Sunday and is the 157th related to Covid-19 to be recorded there since the start of the crisis.