Norfolk holidaymakers are booking up “dream” holidays, as far as 2023, in a bid to lift their locked-down spirits and give them something to look forward to, reports Co-operative Travel.

Co-operative Travel, which has seven closed travel agency branches in the East Anglia region, are continuing to take holiday bookings and help customers with refunds and re-arranging pandemic-affected trips, via phone, email and social media.

The travel company is seeing a rise in advance bookings for bucket-list style holidays in 2022 and even into 2023, as holidaymakers, who missed out in 2020 and may have recently had Easter 2021 holidays cancelled or postponed too, crave their next adventure.

Natalie Turner, head of branches for Co-operative Travel, said: “Despite our branches being closed, we are still available at the end of the phone for our valued and loyal customers.

“In the current climate of uncertainty, they want to have something on the horizon to look forward to, even if it’s one or two years away.

“For summer 2021, the biggest selling holiday type, currently, among our customers is staycations, but for departures towards the end of the year and into early 2022, city breaks to New York are selling well, as are winter wonderland holidays to Lapland

“Summer 2022 is also booking up fast with Tenerife, Spain, Turkey and the Greek Islands proving popular. We’re even receiving bookings for getaways two years in advance.

“Dream destinations such as Maldives and Mexico are top of travellers’ wish lists for 2023, as are luxury cruises and safari holidays, as holidaymakers strive for something extra special for their long-awaited escape..

“There is still a lot of uncertainty around whether Britons will be able to get away for their traditional summer holiday this year but, with the Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out at pace and infection rates falling, we’re hopeful that travel will open up sooner rather than later and we anticipate a rush of late bookings for the summer, when it does.

Customers can also visit www.cooptravel.co.uk or call 01922 908 389 for more information or to find their local branch.