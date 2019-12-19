A long-established Lynn family business is due to close its doors next year having traded in the town for more than 40 years.

Cooks Furnishings, Carpets and Interiors Ltd, at Guanock Place, is closing down as owner Melenie Haskett has decided to retire.

The business, was first founded by her father, Gerald Cook, 42 years ago, and Melenie has worked there for the past 35 years, having joined straight from school.

Owner Melenie Haskett outside Cooks Furnishings, Carpets and Interiors Ltd which is closing down.

She said: "It's become tougher than it used to be, but I had always decided that I would retire when I was around the age of 50.

"I have had severalcustomers come in expressing their disappointment and it's another older business closing down in the town, however it's the right time for me to step down."

Melenie owns the premises, as well as some neighbouring properties, and intends to rent out the shop for another business in the future.

She will be doing some work for her husband, Daniel, who has a number of businesses locally.

She expects to finally close the shop in March and in the meantime is offering closing down discounts on many products.

Cooks supplies a wide range of items, such as beds, bedroom furniture, suites, cane furniture and occasional pieces.

It also sells model animals, some life-sized, such as sheep and cows. Said Melenie: "These have proved very popular over time, one of my best-sellers. In fact I have taken three deliveries from suppliers just in the last month.

"There's a lot of closing down discounts, some are 15 per cent, with a bit more on other items. In the New Year, I will be having a major clearout."

