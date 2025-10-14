A Lynn filmmaker is back again with another episode showing the adventures of a much-loved mouse.

Ian Harding has been making Zey the Mouse YouTube episodes for more than a decade.

The filmmaker uses stop motion to create the short films, which show Zey going on an array of adventures with his friends.

Zey the Mouse on the golden transporter

He has now announced that the 11th episode will be live by the end of the year, but this instalment comes with a sadder tale.

The small white mouse has learnt that his friend Malek's Dad has died.

“Malek has lost his spirit, Zey goes for a walk, and in the hills of Mile Valley, he hears a mesmerising sound/melody, and goes to investigate,” Ian said.

“Amazed to find behind some rocks a wonderful waterfall that speaks, Zey climbs to the top of the waterfall above the clouds and is met by the golden falcon space transporter.

“A robot invites him to come and see the golden city. They fly over, and in the pyramid, is the light of all light where all souls are made.”

The film has taken Ian four months to create, with him citing many “long nights” and “new techniques” used to make it.

A waterfall was made using 9,000 wooden tiles along with laminate sheets with a white water flow template to give the effect of motion.

Wool was also used for the bubbles, and cling film for the water flow below the rocks.

The golden space transporter has a lighting system, wheels, and a visor that lifts up.

“I am quite excited by the new episode, so is writer Jonathan Smith,” Ian added.