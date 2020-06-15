Long queues as many King's Lynn shops re-open after lockdown
Published: 12:08, 15 June 2020
| Updated: 12:52, 15 June 2020
Hundreds of shoppers are out and about in Lynn today as many retailers open their doors for the first time in nearly three months.
Non-essential retailers have been shut since the coronavirus lockdown began in late March.
And, in scenes perhaps more reminiscent of the Boxing Day sales, there were long queues outside several of the town’s big name shops as trading began this morning.
