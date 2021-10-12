There have been delays on roads in North Lynn and Gaywood this evening following reports of a crash.

Queues were reported on Edward Benefer Way and a number of surrounding routes shortly after 5pm, though the situation now appears to have eased.

One eyewitness said it appeared two vehicles had been involved in an incident close to the Hamburg Way junction.

RTA on the Northern Bypass Road Closed. Emergency Services at the scene.. (52192187)

He added that traffic was being diverted onto nearby routes.

Earlier, congestion was reported in both directions on Edward Benefer Way and Low Road, plus nearby roads including Spenser Road and Dawnay Avenue, according to AA Roadwatch.

Delays are continuing along Wootton Road because of ongoing gas main works.