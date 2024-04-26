A long-standing rock and pop band has told enthralling tales of meeting legends like Elvis Presley ahead of a performance in Lynn.

Herman’s Hermits were formed in the early 1960s in Manchester and have enjoyed an action-packed career ever since - and have this year embarked on another world tour.

As part of that, they will play at the Alive Corn Exchange on the Tuesday Market Place on May 19, celebrating their 60th anniversary as a group.

Herman's Hermits are performing in Lynn next month. Here, they are pictured during a sell-out show at the Crown Casino in Melbourne as part of their 2024 world tour

Drummer Barry Whitwam is the sole surviving founding member, having played with the Hermits since 1963.

And the upcoming Lynn gig will have a homecoming feel to it for bass player Jamie Thurston, who lives ten minutes down the road in Gaywood.

Jamie, who also provides lead and backing vocals for the band, joined in 2020, while John Summerton and Tony Young linked up in 2023.

Barry in the film 'Mrs. Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter'

Their current tour has seen them perform to sell-out crowds in the likes of Australia and Norway, while they have just returned from some Denmark shows.

Jamie knows some of the people in charge at Lynn’s Corn Exchange, and was delighted to be able to add the town to the tour list after performing here last year too.

“It was very well attended, so we thought we would do it again,” said drummer Barry, 77, who is also known for acting performances in films like ‘Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter’.

“We are very excited. The whole year us going to be great.

The current Herman's Hermits line-up

“We still get the adrenaline rush - I think we are addicted to the adrenaline. I absolutely love it.

“We have got a fabulous band.”

Herman’s Hermits played a big part in the British Invasion of the USA in the 1960s, which was spearheaded by The Beatles.

Barry of Herman's Hermits meets with Elvis Presley

Between March and August 1965 in America, the group racked up 24 consecutive weeks in the top ten of Billboard's Hot 100 with five singles.

Some of their most famous hits include ‘I’m into Something Good’ and ‘No Milk Today’.

Barry told the Lynn News a series of exciting stories about the band’s time across the pond.

One such adventure involved them being on the verge of flying home to England in 1965 when they were told that none other than Elvis Presley wanted to meet with them, having listened to their music.

The band had received a phone call from Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’ manager.

They subsequently cancelled their flight home and ended up having a two-hour chat with the rock and roll legend.

“That was a brilliant day,” Barry said.

Herman’s Hermits also allowed English rock legends The Who, who performed in Sandringham last year, to be their support act at one stage in 1967.

“That is how big it was in the 60s in America,” Barry added.

The group were also invited to perform at former US President Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughter’s 21st birthday around the same time - but had to turn it down because they already had a show booked back home in Hull.

Half a century later, albeit with a much-changed band, Herman’s Hermits are still going strong - and a concert in Lynn is coming in hot.

The show on May 19 will kick off at 7.30pm, with tickets costing £28.

They are available to purchase at https://www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/theatre/whats-on/music/hermans-hermits/