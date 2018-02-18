Long-service awards presented to West Norfolk Council staff

The commitment of long-serving West Norfolk Council officials has been recognised at the annual Long Service Awards presentation at Lynn town hall on Wednesday.

Thirty-five members of staff, who have between them served 450 years with the council, were presented with this award. This includes staff who have worked for the council for 10, 20, 30 and 40 years.

Brian Long introduced the ceremony and Borough Mayor Carol Bower presented staff members will their certificates and awards.

Pictured above, Borough Mayor Carol Bower and Brian Long with members of council staff. MLNF18PM02018