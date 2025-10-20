Two long-serving nurses who have each dedicated 45 years to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital have been recognised.

Jayne Miller, senior haematology specialist nurse, and Jane Horscroft, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nursery nurse, both began their careers at the QEH in 1980 - the very year the hospital first opened its doors.

For Jayne Miller, her 45-year career has been one of “dedication, evolution, and heartfelt care”.

Jayne Miller, one of the nurses celebrating working at the QEH for 45 years

After completing her nurse training and conversion course, Jayne spent the first two decades of her career gaining experience across medical and surgical wards, including orthopaedics and emergency care.

“It was important to me to get a good grounding in the hospital and the different areas,” she said.

In 2000, the QEH began admitting haematology patients into side rooms on the medical wards.

These help patients with blood disorders such as anaemia or leukaemia.

This local service, developed to reduce the need for transfers to Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge, marked a turning point in Jayne’s career and sparked a passion that continues to this day.

“The thing that’s kept me going all of these years is the patients,” she said.

“I get so much out of caring for others, and I’ve been really fortunate to meet some wonderful people along the way. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

Jayne, who lives near South Wootton with her grown-up son, has no plans to retire just yet.

Jane Horscroft, who also marks 45 years of service, began her career at the QEH aged just 17 as a nursery nurse.

Today, she continues to provide exceptional care in the hospital’s NICU - one of the most “critical areas”.

“Being able to make a difference for patients is all that matters, and that’s what’s kept me going,” she said.

“I’ve also been blessed to have such an amazing team to work with.”

Jane lives in Wisbech with her husband and is a proud mother of two.

John Syson, director of people at the QEH, congratulated both colleagues on their impressive milestone.

He said: “Reaching 45 years of service is an extraordinary achievement, and we are incredibly proud of both Jayne and Jane.

“Their commitment, compassion and resilience are a true reflection of the values we hold dear at the QEH.

“On behalf of the entire trust, I want to thank them both for their outstanding contribution and unwavering dedication to our patients and our community.”