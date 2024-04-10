Long-serving members of staff working at a town’s college have been recognised for their years of service.

A long service awards breakfast was held at the College of West Anglia and was hosted by principal David Pomfret to celebrate each person’s loyalty and commitment.

Staff who have been working at the college for either 10, 20 or 25 years were invited to the breakfast event at the Novus Restaurant on Lynn’s campus.

Some of the long-serving members of staff at the College of West Anglia who were invited to the breakfast by David Pomfret (front row middle)

David Pomfret said: “Many of our staff have worked for CWA for long periods of time and I would like to thank every staff member for their dedication to the college and to changing lives through learning.

“The combined service of those collecting awards is a quite staggering 450 years.

“CWA and our students have enjoyed multiple achievements and successes over the years, and none of this would have been possible without the commitment of our staff.”

Each was awarded a certificate and gift voucher. Colleagues with five years of continuous service will also receive a gift voucher and certificate.

The full list of staff achieving awards is as follows:

5 years’ service:

Nicola Barker

Maria Chaplin

Robert Clarke

Kevin Coates

Clare Codman

Cibele De Carvalho

Wobine De Sitter

Rebecca Foreman

Natasha Goodale

Carl Goodson

Lucy Hanslip

Helen Harrison

Agnieszka Heisig

Tracey Henson

Mark Hesling

Niki Hewlett

Robyn Hodgins

Trazy Howe

Mandy Lakey

Bethany Lambert

Nichola Marsh

Marie Parry

Claudia Rumsey

Matthew Scott

Anna Stone

Emma Towler

Andrew Westmancoat

Simon Williamson

Belinda Wilson

Michele Wilson

Terry Wood

Lucy Woolnough

10 years’ service:

Mercedes Bills

Lucas Cooper

Jane Copeland

Gemma Doughty

Clare Field

Susan Greer

Gillian Hesling

Joanne Ireland

Sharon Johnson

Tara Johnson

Clare Knight

Irene Lee

Paul Leeper

Belinda Marshall

Karrie Oxborough

Emma Pewter

Alison Rudd

Frances Rudland

Paul Seaman

Katie Smith

Sara Spencer

Christopher Stanhope

Kelly White

20 years’ service:

Susan Baker

John Barton

Natalie Gooch

Caroline Greyson

Julie Pochetty

Nigel Wagg

25 years’ service:

Michael Boyce

Jodie Caseley

Julie Collins

Helen Sims