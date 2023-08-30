A total of 30 employees at a Lynn-based fridge manufacturer have collectively racked up more than 1,000 years of service.

Each year, Williams Refrigeration celebrates its long-serving members of staff, this year including six people who have been with the company for 20 years, four for 30 years and three people who have reached 40 years at the company.

The combined total of long-serving workers over the years has now added up to 1,066 years.

Tim Smith managing director and some of the employees who received awards this year

These achievements were marked with a special lunch for all employees and the presentation of gift awards for the long-standing ones.

One of them was manufacturing team leader Lee Parkin who has been working for Williams for 30 years.

Lee said: “I started off helping to build evaporators. I’ve learned a lot of skills and made a lot of friends along the way.”

Mark Rippon, ICT manager, is one of the employees who has reached 40 years at Williams. He said: “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunities I’ve had over the years, which have enabled me to travel and experience almost every part of this business.

“Williams has grown into a global brand over the past 40 years through innovative technology and design, and it’s the people who work here that have made it what it is. I’m proud to be part of the team.”

Staff recognised for their service included Mark, Keith Panks and Domonic Mace who have been working for 40 years.

Lee, Carl Muffett, Angela Mowles and Gerald Armsby all celebrated working for 30 years.

Neville Gathercole, Philip Bide, Laura Fox, Yvonne Gathercole, Lance Hewitt and Christopher Munnelly have all been at the company for 20 years.

Managing director Tim Smith added: “It’s always a great pleasure to celebrate the long service commitment of our colleagues.

“Our colleagues are Williams' most valuable asset. I feel very privileged that so many colleagues choose to make lasting careers with Williams. Their collective knowledge, skills and experience is second to none in our industry and is the essence of Williams quality and performance.

“It is also a truly remarkable year, as we mark another milestone with 30 employees who have each completed over 30 years of service with us.”