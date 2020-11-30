Longer trains accompany new timetable for King's Lynn, Downham and Watlington line

Rail passengers using the Fen Line between Lynn and Cambridge are being urged to check the updated winter timetable operational from Sunday, December 13, before they travel.

Great Northern will be doubling the length of trains to eight carriages following the completion of the £29m upgrade to the line, which runs through Watlington and Downham.

This much-anticipated improvement, delivered in collaboration with Network Rail, will create more space and help passengers socially distance.

Meanwhile, to prepare for the three-month partial closure of King’s Cross for essential upgrade work from March 2021, there will be a set of changes to Great Northern services using the station. This includes additional evening services between King’s Cross and Peterborough and Baldock.

On Great Northern, there will also be additional off-peak station stops at Brookmans Park and Welham Green, and additional evening services between Moorgate and Welwyn Garden City.

Tom Moran, managing director of Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “If you need to travel then you can do so with confidence thanks to our intensive cleaning regime and long-lasting viruscide, so long as you remember to wash or sanitise your hands at each end of your journey, wear a face covering, and keep your social distance by using our online tools to avoid busy services.

“This December, in collaboration with Network Rail, we’ll be doubling the length of trains between King’s Lynn and Cambridge, creating more space and helping passengers socially distance.

"There will also be changes to train times across the network, so don’t forget to check before you travel at nationalrail.co.uk.”