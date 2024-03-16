In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature, we look back at different charitable events reported over the years in the Lynn News…

March 2000: A charity soccer match between Lynn’s Sainsbury’s and Tesco stores, held in memory of tragic Gaywood toddler Ben Adams, helped raise £612 for the Meningitis Trust. It was the latest fundraising venture by Ben’s family since the two-year-old died in 1998, bringing their total to more than £18,000 for the Trust which promotes awareness and research into the disease. Ben’s grandmother, Maureen Etherington, who worked for Sainsbury’s (left foreground) presents the Ben Adams memorial soccer trophy to Mark Collins of the victorious Sainsbury’s team, while the store’s personnel manager Sam Anthony (centre foreground) hands over cheques for £612 to Kay Adams and her daughter Becky. Back from left are Brian Woodrow, Neil Pearce, Andy Mannion, Daniel Pollard and Steven Rawlings from the Sainsbury’s team.

March 2014: This was a photo-call promoting Hunstanton’s third 10K Beach Run, with top speedway riders Tai Woffinden and Rory Schlein adding their support. Registration fees for the run were earmarked for the Stroke Association and the Friends of Lynn Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Stroke Unit. Pictured in the front, from left, are Jo Brooks, stroke unit sister Ann Lancaster, Tai Woffinden (kneeling) and Rory Schlein, West Norfolk Mayor Elizabeth Watson, Andy Harrod and Mick Ennis.

March 2014: Popular Lynn eatery the Filling Station donated £300 to the town’s foodbank – money from tips the staff had earned over Christmas. From left are Adam Whittle and Ben Whitmore from Lynn Food Bank, with Sarah Mallett, Grace Oliver, Sian Weaver-Hope, Liz Ward, Leeanne Colman and Maria Hooker of the Filling Station.

March 2010: A contribution of £400 was made by the school council at Lynn’s Springwood High School to boost the fundraising efforts of charity cyclists Phil Davies (front left) and Bob Murray. Both lived at North Wootton and were going to be joined by their village neighbour Gerry Bird on the 1,000-mile Land’s End to John O’Groats challenge in mid-summer. The council trio making the cheque presentation were (from left) Josh Williams, Rebecca Davies and Timothy Fenton.

March 2010: More than £1,100 was raised at a cheese and wine evening organised by Swaffham and District Lions Club in aid of the Haiti earthquake relief effort. The president, Chris Rainbow (wearing his chain of office) is joined by fellow Lions at the Assembly Rooms event.

March 2010: It’s “bra-vo” to Janette King, of South Wootton, for her latest fundraising challenge – taking part in the London Moonwalk event to raise funds for breast cancer research. She was to join about 15,000 men and women in May, all walking 26.2 miles through the capitol during the night while wearing a bra.

March 2006: A campaign by Morrisons supermarkets throughout the country raised £1 million for the Breast Cancer Campaign. Staff at the Lynn store joined in the celebrations as the magical million target was reached.

March 2005: Tapping House Hospice announced it was planning to open more charity shops throughout the area, like this one in Lynn’s Norfolk Street, in a bid to raise more funds. Taking time out from their tasks at the shop were, from left, Christine Argyle, the manager Glenda Mitchell and Deana Williamson.

March 2006: Members of a West Norfolk family and their friends entered for the Great East Anglia 10k Run to raise awareness and funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust. Clockwise from left are Marnie Barsby with 10-month-old daughter Millie, who was diagnosed with CF soon after birth, Mick Sands, Jennie Clarke and Richard Southgate.

