March 2000: East Lynn proved unbeatable as they won the Park High School invitational indoor five-a-side football competition for junior clubs. They had wins over West Winch, Reffley, Clenchwarton and North Lynn, scoring 17 goals in the process. From left at the front are Tommy Rix, Joe Setchell, Anthony Staples, Bryn Schmuda, Ben Walker and Michael Sup, with David Brassett just behind next to Mike Smith of the competition sponsors West Norfolk Scaffolding. At the back is the second-placed West Winch team.

March 2007: West Norfolk Mayor, Ann Clery-Fox, is pictured with players from Lynn KES under 16 and under 18 netball teams at the launch of a new initiative for the Bespak Great East Anglia Run. The borough council had announced that there would be cash prizes on offer to school teams running in the Mayor’s Schools Challenge. King Edward VII High School was quick to enter its under-19 netball squad for the event, with the girls aiming to raise money for their summer tour to Barbados and competing in an international tournament.

March 2011: Linnets players salute the fans after their tense extra time victory over Rye United in the FA Vase quarter-final at The Walks. The visitors took a 32nd minute lead but Lynn were level at half time through Steve Spriggs. Although Rye had two players sent off, they held the upper hand for much of the contest before supersub Robbie Harris scored twice in extra time.

March 2014: Alex Singleton goes over for the first of his three tries for West Norfolk in their tense 29-26 win over fellow title challengers Newmarket. Victory pushed West Norfolk back to the top of the Eastern Counties Division One table by one point ahead of Newmarket.

March 2014: A whirlwind blew into Downham when snooker legend Jimmy White visited the town and more than 200 people packed into the Swan Hotel to see him take on customers at pool. The former UK and Masters champion and six times World Championship finalist was welcomed by long-time friend Brendan Morgan who had recently taken over the premises.

March 2010: Lynn Community Football sessions were held weekly at the sports barn at the Lynnsport complex, so the group was delighted to get the chance to play at The Walks stadium, home of the Linnets. The sessions were for people of all ages with any disability.

March 2010: Meet the finalists competing for the Fermoy Dominoes Cup. This went down to the wire before the Retreat pipped the Lord Napier by 5-4 after winning the last game. The Retreat’s darts team missed out on a cup double when losing their final against Tilney Buck by 6-3.

March 2014: West Norfolk physical trainer Mark Flowers held a photo-call ahead of his Mega Metafit world record attempt, calling for more than 300 people to sign up to make it the biggest Metafit class ever. He is pictured holding his friend Sallyanne Ellington who attended his classes to build up her strength before running the London Marathon in aid of Cancer Research UK.

March 2004: Anglian Combination side Gayton FC went down 4-1 to the UEA in the final of the Norfolk Junior Cup played at Carrow Road. Gayton are pictured before the kick-off and held UEA to 1-1 at half time, but after injuries to key players in the second half they conceded three goals in the final ten minutes.

