In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature we look back to February events in the business world in 2013 and 2015...

February 2013: Langham Glass, one of Norfolk’s leading glass manufacturers, celebrated a move into a new home in Greenway Lane, Fakenham. The family-run business, formerly located at Tattersett Business Park, was first established in the village of Langham in 1979. The general manager, Tarquin Chaytors, is pictured in Langham Glass gift shop.

February 2013: West Norfolk butchers saw a rise in trade as shoppers gave supermarkets the chop following a horse meat scandal. Jeff Sargeant (left) of J.W. Sargeant family butchers in Stow Bridge, pictured with Sean Armstrong and Phil Driver, reported a 20 per cent increase in trade.

February 2015: The Lodge at Old Hunstanton, a listed building once owned by the Le Strange family, was officially re-opened after a month-long major refurbishment. General manager Gavin Wyeth, fourth left, joins his front-of-house team in the new bar area.

February 2015: Staff at Marshall Toyota in Scania Way, Lynn, clocked up an impressive 433 miles in 12 hours, taking turns to ride two bikes set up in the showroom. It was all in aid of Comic Relief. Front from left are Claire Rothan, Mark Greenacre and Beth Rimington; back from left: Josh Mann, Simon Oakley, Sebastian Knudsen, Paul Clack and Kevin Cross.

February 2015: Shrove Tuesday meant a pancake race challenge in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter, with teams racing each other in a four-leg relay along a specially marked course while carrying a pan and a pancake which they had to toss at the end of their leg. Our picture shows staff from Wilkinsons and Burger King battling it out.

February 2015: Smoothies and trampolining were part of a fun-filled afternoon at Lynn’s Tesco Hardwick store, aimed at showing children the benefits of being healthy. The event was hosted by NutriCentre which had a store within the Tesco complex. Pictured from left are Carli Mayhew (NutriCentre store manager), Laura Gathercole (Tesco community champion), Dalia Khalil (8) and Jane Rose-Land (nutritionist from Nutrition in Norfolk).

February 2015: Sixteen volunteers from the Prince’s Trust spent several hours at the Sainsbury’s store in Lynn town centre helping customers by packing bags – and raising cash on Red Nose Day. In the centre is Jayne Dix of Sainsbury’s.

February 2015: A new management team was about to take over the running of the farm shop, café and restaurant in the yurt at Thornham’s Drove Orchards. Stephen Harrison (centre), who was also running the Creake Abbey Café and Food Hall, was set to combine his roles in March, is pictured with regular staff Natasha Allen and Karen Rigby.

February 2015: There was plenty of mixing and shaking at Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre at the launch of its new cocktail bar. From left are bar manager Bob Warburton, business partners James Johnson and Brian Hallard and barman Steve Ellis.

February 2015: Lynn’s Marmaris Turkish Restaurant stepped forward to back the Lynn News’ “Help Our Hospice” appeal with a generous £100 donation. The owner, Celal Kara presents the cheque to Emily Hemsworth of Tapping House; in the centre is Huseyin Yaz.

