In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature, we look back through the pages of old editions of the Lynn News for village views in April 2013 and 2015…

April 2013: Community leaders gave a cautious welcome to proposals for a new multi-million solar farm when a public exhibition of the planned development was held at Denver Village Hall and pictured here, interested parties view the displays.

April 2013: West Newton Carpet Bowls Club, nearing the end of another season, donated £300 to Bridge for Heroes. Bowls club chairman Trevor Riches presents the cheque to Emma Campbell (future centre trustee) and Sharon Marsden the contact centre manager.

April 2013: Celebration time for the Eco-Team pupils at St Martin at Shouldham Primary School, with head teacher Marika Mears, after hearing the school had been rated “outstanding” by Ofsted inspectors.

April 2013: Dogs and their owners set off on the Woofs and Wellies sponsored fundraising event at Cockley Cley Hall raising funds for the Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice.

April 2013: Luke Greer, from Gayton, was in training to take part in the London to Brighton running challenge – a distance of 100km – and at the same time raising vital funds for the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

April 2013: Up to 300 angry residents attended a meeting at Heacham’s public hall to protest against the proposal for 355 new homes and associated infrastructure on a site south of the village. All the speakers were passionately against scheme.

April 2015: Volunteers and members of Snettisham Parish Council worked hard on a make-over for the overgrown common, hoping to encourage nesting sand martins once again. Council chairman Eric Langford and Ann Lamplugh (lead councillor for the common), are pictured at the site.

April 2015: The first open day of the year at RAF Bircham Newton Heritage Centre encouraged officials to look forward to a busy season ahead. David Jacklin (trustees chairman) (left) and volunteer Terry Cox were pictured in the main display room.

April 2015: Best-selling author Emma Healey was guest speaker at the Bookfest held at Briarfields Hotel, Titchwell. Her novel, Elizabeth is Missing, won the Costa Book Award in February.

April 2015: Monks and knights returned to Castle Acre thanks to artistic youngsters from the Barn Owl Class at the village primary school. They created papier mâché giants and are pictured with the giants at Castle Acre Priory.