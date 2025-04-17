In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature, we look back through the pages of old editions of the Lynn News for good causes in April 2013 and 2015…

April 2013: Players, friends and families rejuvenate the pitch, clubhouse and surrounding areas at Swaffham Cricket Club on the Myers Playing Field as part of the NatWest Cricket Force weekend. Chloe Pedlow and Jordan Grass are painting the sight screen, and at the back, from left, are Tom Puckey, Alec Payne, Andy Dale, Andy Puckey and Gail Puckey.

April 2013: These firefighters from Blue Watch at Lynn were gearing up for a gruelling 350-mile bike ride from Lynn to Paris. It was in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity and Help for Heroes. From left are watch manager Sam Pick, crew manager Andy Littler, Adam Walford, Steve White, Robert Hamilton and Terry Pinto. Also taking part, but not in our picture, were Jamie Chalk, Wayne Pringle and Lee Broadhurst.

April 2013: Lynnsport’s miniature railway opened for its sixth season of fundraising for the East Anglian Air Ambulance by taking families for rides around the tracks each Sunday. Don Roberts is in the driving seat.

April 2013: More than 150 riders from scooter clubs across East Anglia joined in the annual Easter egg run to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Lynn’s Gladiator scooter club hosted the event and there were around 300 donated Easter eggs delivered.

April 2013: A team of dedicated volunteers set up a new Child Contact Centre at the North Lynn Discovery Centre to help troubled families across West Norfolk find a solution to their problems. Centre chairman Peter Barker (front right) is pictured with some of the volunteers.

April 2015: An egg-cellent time was enjoyed by all when scores of people went along to the Easter Fair held at Fridhem Care Home in Heacham. It proved a successful fundraiser with nearly £900 added to the residents’ entertainment fund.

April 2015: Six-year-old George Brazier, of Stow Bridge, raised some £1,200 for two good causes after completing an 11-mile hack on his pony Sissy. He was inspired to take on the challenge in memory of his great aunt Carol Nichols who had died in January. The money was split between the Lung Defence Team at Papworth Hospital and the community nurses at Upwell Surgery.

April 2015: A champagne day as the new East Anglian Children’s Hospices (EACH) shop is opened in Swaffham. Actress Helen Fraser, centre, with her dog Susie, cut the ribbon in her capacity as an ambassador for the charity. Also pictured from left are Gabrielle Spray (head of retail), Graham Butland (chief executive), Sarah Throssell (retail area manager) and Harri McBride (Swaffham shop manager).

April 2015: Lynn runner Zoe Claxton was preparing for the dual challenge of the London Marathon and the Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) raising funds for the Miscarriage Association. She is pictured with Linus Marray-Woods (KL Community Runners Coach), and her training runners from the club.

April 2015: Meet the members of Harpley Zumba group who held a special “Zumba Down the Aisles” at Harpley parish church, fundraising to repair the roof at St Lawrence’s Church.