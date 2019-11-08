Look out for zombies in King's Lynn tomorrow

The King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Extinction Rebellion (XR) group will be invading Lynn dressed as zombies from a future climate catastrophe tomorrow.

The key message will be an SOS - Save Our Selves - and is a direct response to West Norfolk Council refusing to declare a climate emergency immediately.

The event will start at 12.30pm, outside Marks and Spencer and they will be singing, dancing and moaning their way around the centre of town.

XR Extinction Rebellion 'Blood of their Youth' event at Guildhall. Picture: Tom Dorrington

A statement from XR said: "Our borough is in the top-10 Local Authorities with the most properties at high risk of flooding from rivers and sea at the moment (Environment Agency, 2017).

"The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) stated last month in a special report on the oceans that global average sea levels could rise by up to 1.1m by 2100 (IPCC, 2019).

"Our borough is on the front line, our properties are at risk, but our council doesn’t appear to care."

Local resident and retired teacher, Bernadette Barclay, is worried. She said: “We have to face the facts with compassion and courage. We have to act now to prevent runaway climate change that will impact on all of us, especially our children and grandchildren.

"There is real hope in action and I know that many people will want to ask their councillors why they are dragging their feet on this vital issue.”

At the October full council meeting, an attempt to debate adopting a motion supporting the declaration of a climate emergency was deferred when members voted to refer it to cabinet first.

That will not be discussed until January now, it was revealed last week.