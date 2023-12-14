The Customer Care category is being sponsored for the first time by My House Online at the 2024 West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

The awards, which take place at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place on Friday, March 1, will be looking to crown a successor to GH Hair Design of St Ann's Fort, Lynn.

Salon owner Gemma Harvey paid tribute to her staff after winning the award this year, saying: “Our business, our team, everything is customer care. It always has been, even through the tough times of business. I think a lot of the time we listen to our clients and what our clients need. We adapt our business accordingly.”

Gemma Harvey (left), owner of GH Hair Design, celebrates with her team after winning in the Customer Care category

The Customer Care Award will recognise the organisation, irrespective of size or sector, that can prove the customer really does come first.

Sponsor My House Online is an estate agency and property management in Lynn which has curated a comprehensive sales and lettings package that bundles everything you need under one roof. The company is dedicated to ensuring your property transaction progresses seamlessly.

West Norfolk Council is the headline sponsor for the 2024 awards and other award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (also sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Environmental Champion (also West Norfolk Council), Business Innovation (MCP Solicitors), Business Person of the Year (Brown & Co), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), Small Business (Mapus-Smith and Lemmon), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer of the Year and Leisure and Tourism.

Nominations for the awards are now closed.

