Young people looking for adventure, teamwork and life skills can find all this and more at a town-based youth organisation.

Lynn Sea Cadets and Royal Marine Cadets has launched a recruitment campaign hoping more young people aged from ten to 18 will become members.

Youngsters from the town and surrounding area are being invited to join an organisation where “adventure, teamwork, and skills for life are at the heart of everything they do”, a spokesperson said.

Some of the cadets and officials at a function with last year's West Norfolk mayor, Cllr Paul Bland

The unit, based on Lynn’s South Quay, is offering those interested a chance to take part in a wide range of exciting activities on and off the water.

From boating, sailing and kayaking, to adventure training, camping and first aid, the cadets provide opportunities which help to build confidence, resilience and leadership skills.

Commanding Officer Petty Officer (SCC) Kurt Massen said: “Joining the Sea Cadets is about so much more than just having fun - though there’s plenty of that too.

“It’s about giving young people the chance to try things they might never have experienced otherwise, to make friends for life, and to develop skills that will stay with them forever.”

The Sea Cadets is a national youth charity and each unit is responsible for raising its own funds and running its own activities.

Lynn cadets is proud to be part of this tradition, helping young people develop and thrive offering a safe, structured environment.

Opportunities offered include:

*Sailing, powerboating and kayaking on local waterways

* Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme and nationally-recognised qualifications

* Royal Marine Cadet training for those aged 13+

* Camps, expeditions and international exchanges

Young people and parents interested in finding out more can get in touch or visit the unit.

See www.sea-cadets.org/kingslynn or email: unit@kingslynnseacadets.org.uk