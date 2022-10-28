It’s just three weeks until nominations close for the Mayors Business Awards, so make the most of this time to get nominating!

This week we’re inviting nominations to the Environmental Champion category, sponsored by the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk.

The judges are looking for businesses that can demonstrate a commitment to reducing their carbon footprint with projects such as cutting the use of fossil fuels, caring for the natural environment, improving the use of resources by cutting waste, reducing pollution and increasing their environmental understanding.

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards in association with The Lynn News

Categories for 2023 include Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Greenyard), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar solicitors), Customer Care (UPP), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer (Bank House), Leisure & Tourism (Complete Commercial Finance), Environmental Champion (Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn) and Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP).

And finally, there’s the Mayor’s Business of the Year award, which is also sponsored by West Norfolk Council.

Nominations close on Friday, November 18 and you can enter and view all categories by visiting www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

Get your nominations in soon!