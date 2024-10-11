One of the awards that will be given out at the 2025 King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards will be the one for Small Business of the Year.

Nominations are now open as we once again celebrate the best of the borough’s businesses with the prestigious black-tie evening.

It will be held on Friday, March 7 at its usual venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

2024 Small Business of the Year winner Lynnmore Engineering

The headline sponsor of the Business Awards is West Norfolk Council, and the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organise the event.

The Small Business of the Year award is sponsored by chartered accountants Mapus-Smith and Lemmon and the 2024 winners were Lynn firm Lynnmoore Engineering.

This award is open to a business trading for more than three years with up to 20 employees and which can demonstrate excellence and innovation in its field.

It must also show management with the ability to drive the business forward and funding arrangements and investment plans for the future of the business. It must demonstrate it understands its market, has arrangements to respond to change and can demonstrate why the business should win.

The full list of award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID), Customer Care (My House Online), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer and Leisure & Tourism.

The awards provide an opportunity to celebrate environmental achievements and the impact of businesses on the local area.

To nominate in the awards, visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

