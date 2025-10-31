A King’s Lynn Champion will once again be chosen at next year’s West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

Nominations for 12 accolades are open now, with the 37th awards once again taking place at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place, on Friday, March 6.

Headline sponsor for the glittering black tie occasion is once again West Norfolk Council, with the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organising the event. Popular ITV Anglia presenter David Whiteley will be hosting.

Paul and Heather Rugg of Kip McGrath with King's Lynn BID manager Vicky Etheridge

As well as nominations being open, category judges will also get together to crown the winner of The Mayor’s Business of the Year from all of the overall winners.

The King’s Lynn Champion award is once again sponsored by Discover King’s Lynn. This award is specific to levy-paying businesses within the King’s Lynn BID area. The BID Board will be looking for:

• Active involvement in the King’s Lynn town centre, for example, involvement in town events, support for town-based charities and community groups

• Evidence of collaboration with other businesses in the BID

• A demonstrable commitment to promoting King's Lynn Town Centre as a place to visit, shop, work, and do business.

Winners of the award this year were Lynn education centre Kip McGrath. Heather and Paul Rugg explained that they want the branch to become “the heart of the community” as the business supports learners in reaching their full potential.

“We are truly overjoyed and overwhelmed,” said Paul. “We’ve got to just keep putting back into the community and sharing with other businesses - it feels so good.”

A member of the audience reads the awards programme

It comes after the centre reopened in a new location on Albion Street after moving from its Norfolk Street branch in January. Other finalists were Fraser Dawbarns and Rose Garden Flowers.

The full list of award categories and sponsors is as follows:

Environmental Champion (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar LLP), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard), Champions in Agriculture (Brown & Co), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn), Employee of the Year (MARS), Customer Care (My House Agency), Leisure & Tourism (Fraser Dawbarns LLP), Best Established Business of the Year (Brown & Co), Independent Retailer of the Year (sponsorship available), Business Leader of the Year (British Sugar).

King's Lynn BID manager Vicky Etheridge presented the award

This prestigious annual awards programme is a memorable highlight in the region’s business calendar, attracting hundreds of nominations every year from businesses across West Norfolk.

You can nominate your own business, and each business can nominate in two categories. Nominations close at 5pm on Friday, November 28.

Visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

