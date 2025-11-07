Who’s going to follow in the footsteps of College of West Anglia plumbing lecturer Livvi Hodges and be named Employee of the Year at next year’s West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards?

Livvi, from Downham, was up against Dan Mason from Workplace IT in Lynn and Downham’s Sarah Cox from the West Norfolk Deaf Association.

Nominations for 12 accolades are open, with the 37th awards once again taking place at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place, on Friday, March 6.

Headline sponsor for the glittering black tie occasion is once again West Norfolk Council, with the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organising the event. Popular ITV Anglia presenter David Whiteley will be hosting

As well as nominations being open, category judges will also get together to crown the winner of The Mayor’s Business of the Year from all of the overall winners.

The Employee of the Year award is once again sponsored by MARS, of Lynn.

Livvi Hodges won the Employee of the Year in 2025

This award is for employees who make an exceptional contribution to their workplace and can demonstrate commitment to personal development, dedication to career progression, and outstanding levels of success.

The judges will be looking for an outstanding contribution not only to the organisation and its success, but also to enhancing the working environment and customer experience.

Individuals should be nominated by their employers or line managers.

The full list of award categories and sponsors is as follows:

MARS is sponsoring the Employee of the Year award

Environmental Champion (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar LLP), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard), Champions in Agriculture (Brown & Co), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn), Employee of the Year (MARS), Customer Care (My House Agency), Leisure & Tourism (Fraser Dawbarns LLP), Best Established Business of the Year (Brown & Co), Independent Retailer of the Year (sponsorship available), Business Leader of the Year (British Sugar).

This prestigious annual awards programme is a memorable highlight in the region’s business calendar, attracting hundreds of nominations every year from businesses across West Norfolk.

You can nominate your own business, and each business can nominate in two categories. Nominations close at 5pm on Friday, November 28.

Mayor's Business Awards 2025

Visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

A couple at this year's awards

West Norfolk Council are the headline sponsor and the Environmental Champions award sponsor

Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP is sponsoring Small Business of the Year

British Sugar is sponsoring the Business Leader Award

Metcalfe Copeman Pettefar are sponsoring the Business Innovation award

Greenyard are sponsoring the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year award

Brown & Co are sponsoring Champions in Agriculture and Best Established Business of the Year

Discover King's Lynn has sponsored the King’s Lynn Champion award

Fraser Dawbarns sponsor the Leisure and Tourism category