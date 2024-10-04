We’re looking to crown the best business in the borough at the 2025 King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

Nominations are now open as we once again celebrate the best of the borough’s businesses with the prestigious black-tie evening.

It will be held on Friday, March 7 at its usual venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

Sealskinz was crowned the Mayor’s Business of the Year at the 2024 West Norfolk Mayor's Business Awards. Picture: Ian Burt

The headline sponsor of the Business Awards is West Norfolk Council, and the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organise the event.

West Norfolk Council is also sponsoring the Mayor’s Business of the Year, which was won last year by Sealskinz, which develops and manufactures endurance accessories and is based on Oldmedow Road.

This award is open to businesses trading for more than three years with a minimum of five employees that can show strong business growth, a commitment to the local community, a business strategy and vision for the next three to five years.

The council is looking to acknowledge a business which can provide evidence of strong performance in the following areas:

Marketing, promoting and growing your business; use of innovation and development of new products or services; the growth of new markets and customers at home or abroad; how you manage, train and develop your staff; how you control and manage the performance of your business; use of good practice in environmental sustainability.

The full list of award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID), Customer Care (My House Online), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer and Leisure & Tourism.

The awards provide an opportunity to celebrate environmental achievements and the impact of businesses on the local area.

To nominate in the awards, visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

