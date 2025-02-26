College staff hope to have inspired future generations of nursing and health care workers after a taster experience at the King’s Lynn campus.

The College of West Anglia School of Nursing welcomed Year 10 students for an experience designed to introduce them to the world of healthcare.

This hands-on event provided them with an opportunity to explore the world of nursing, healthcare and gave them an insight into vital medical skills.

Inspiring the next generation

A focal point of the session was potentially life-saving CPR training which emphasised the critical rule of immediate response in emergency situations and equipped the students with the confidence to act decisively.

Students get hands-on experience at a college taster day

Beyond the practical skills taught, the event offered insights into various nursing pathways and specialties available at the college.

Learning about nursing and healthcare careers

A spokesperson for the college said: “The taster sessions were met with enthusiasm from students, who were excited about the possibility of pursuing careers in healthcare.”

The students were from the Nicholas Hamond Academy in Swaffham and they gave positive feedback from the event.

Beth Anderson said: “I liked coming here today, as I got a hands-on experience to understand what will be happening if I chose to apply here, rather than reading about it on a website.

“I liked being able to experience everything that I can do here, and how I can get the career I want.”

Bethany Halls added: “I found today really interesting as it allows me to see all pathways for the options I could take which will help me understand whether I want to do college or sixth form.”