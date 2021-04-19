Lorry driver banned after refusing to give breath test during King's Lynn police stop

A lorry driver who was seen driving erratically on a major Lynn road has been banned from the roads and fined £1,000 for refusing to take a breath test.

Vygandas Cejunskas claimed he wanted to have a blood test instead because it would be more accurate.

Police received a call at just before 1am on March 20 about a VW Golf being driven erratically on the A149.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (45779872)

Wayne Ablett, prosecuting at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, said: “Officers caught up with this vehicle at Gayton Road.

"They spoke to the driver, who was the defendant, and noticed several cans of beer in a bag in the passenger footwell.

“He was described as mumbling and his eyes looked very glazed.”

Cejunskas, 34, refused to give a breath sample but said he would do a blood test. He was arrested after again refusing to do the roadside test.

In custody, he maintained he would not give a breath sample.

Mr Ablett said: “He said some medication for his heart would apparently give a positive breath test reading and he wanted to give a blood test.

"That is not a valid reason for refusing a breath test and police believed he was seeking to delay the process.”

Cejunskas, of Orange Grove, Wisbech, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample for analysis.

Charlotte Winchester, mitigating, said he had had a couple of beers with his brother.

“He asked for the blood test because he thought it would be more accurate because he’d not long had the beers. He realises he was wrong,” she added.

Miss Winchester said he would lose his employment as a result of the ban.

Cejunskas was disqualified from driving for 17 months, which can be reduced by 17 weeks with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £105 costs, plus a £100 victim surcharge.