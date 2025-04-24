A Lynn man has denied causing the death of a 30-year-old mother who was struck by crane equipment hanging off a lorry trailer.

Rebecca Ableman, from Willingham in Cambridgeshire, died three weeks after a collision involving the lorry in September 2022.

She was originally taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while her child was also hospitalised as a precaution. She had been pushing her toddler in a pram at the time.

Rebecca Ableman, who died following the collision in 2022. A man from Lynn denies causing her death. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Kevin Miller, 70, from Lynn, has pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and is currently on trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

The Daily Mail’s coverage of the court proceedings says the jury has been told that crane equipment attached to the lorry was not properly secured and was “plainly potentially lethal”.

Miller, who was 67 at the time, was transporting scrap metal from Lynn’s docks to two Network Rail depots in Essex and Cambridgeshire.

The Mail report says Ms Ableman had just left a farm shop with her daughter when she was struck, and suffered “very serious head and brain injuries”.

Following the collision in 2022, her family released a tribute saying: “Becky was the light within our family. A beautiful partner, an aspiring sister and a precious daughter.

“The friend that brought everyone together and the colleague who helped so many who needed her. She was the most loving, caring and supportive partner you could ever wish for, she was always the light at the darkest of times.

“But most of all, she was the most amazing, strong, and loving mummy to her two-year-old daughter. Becky’s independence, kindness, determination and beauty will live on through her forever.

“She will always be her daughter’s superhero. We cherish every moment and memory we had together.”

The trial continues.