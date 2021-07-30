A lorry driver who died at the scene of a crash has been named as a Lynn man.

William Lewis was killed after his lorry left the B1085 near Red Lodge and hit a tree on Monday afternoon at around 1.30pm.

The 61 year old, of Turnpike Road, Lynn, was attended to by paramedics but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The B1085 was closed after the crash. Picture: Craig Bradshaw

Police closed the road between Red Lodge Karting and the roundabout that links Dane Hill Road with the village for hours on Monday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 275 of July 26.