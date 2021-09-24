Home   News   Article

Lorry overturns on King's Lynn roundabout

By Allister Webb
Published: 12:52, 24 September 2021
 | Updated: 13:00, 24 September 2021

There are severe delays on key routes around Lynn this lunchtime after a lorry overturned.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the Pullover roundabout, where the A47 meets the A17, because of the incident.

A post on the King's Lynn Police Twitter feed said the Clenchwarton Road exit from the interchange is currently blocked.

Police have tweeted this image of the overturned lorry at Lynn's Pullover roundabout (51566556)
The incident is causing queues of traffic on the A17 back to Terrington St Clement and as far away as Tilney All Saints on the A47, according to AA Roadwatch.

