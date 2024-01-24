A lorry shed its load of sugar beet after a crash this morning.

Police were called at 11.19am to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a lorry and a car close to the Knights Hill roundabout on the A149, on the outskirts of Lynn.

The lorry had shed its load, and the road was temporarily blocked.

The lorry shed its load close to the Knights Hill roundabout in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The vehicles have been now been recovered, and officers say there are no reports of any injuries following the incident.