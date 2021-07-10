A drink-driver who failed to stop after crashing into railings in Lynn left a key piece of evidence behind.

A registration plate came off Daniel Shead’s truck in the crash at the junction of Blackfriars Road and Gaywood Road.

Police officers who came across the debris in the road immediately went to Shead’s home address in nearby King John Avenue and found the damaged Nissan Navara.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (48591364)

Shead, 23, failed a preliminary breath test. In custody he gave a reading of 104 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, almost three times the limit of 35.

Prosecutor Jessica Pratt Vivian said: “In interview he said he was changing the radio when he crashed.”

Shead pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop after an accident and careless driving in the incident on June 2, 2021.

Andrew Cogan, mitigating, said his client had been driving home after having four pints of lager in The Lattice House. Shead had had a further can when he got home.

Mr Cogan said: “To say that he is contrite would be an understatement. Fortunately, nobody else was involved – just a railing demolished.

“He panicked about what happened and drove the short distance home.”

For drink-driving, Shead was disqualified for two years, which can be cut with completion of a rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £400 and ordered to pay £40 victim surcharge and £105 costs.

For the other two offences he was fined £100 each.