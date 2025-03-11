A Lynn marketing firm marking 25 years was given another reason to celebrate when it was crowned Mayor’s Business of the Year.

Steele Media, a marketing firm which was set up in 2000 by Gary Pooley, won the final award presented at the West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

Mr Pooley said he was feeling “lost for words” at the award win.

The team at Steele Media who won Mayor's Business of the Year. Pictures taken by Ian Burt

He said: “Elated I think is the word, I’m just proud on behalf of the team to be honest, they put so much effort in everything they do for clients.

“It really is an award for the whole team and not just for me. It is absolutely brilliant.”

Before announcing Steele Media as the winners, West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland said: “I am sure you will agree that all nominations are worthwhile of being recognised.

West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland

“I got to visit these businesses and this place really makes a difference. I am proud to call West Norfolk my home.”

Mr Pooley added: “I started the company 25 years ago with a vision of helping local businesses promote themselves.

At that time, there wasn’t anybody doing that sort of thing, over the years it has grown and I have brought on board a fantastic team behind me to support me and we’ve gone from strength to strength.

“This just underlines it really and makes us look forward to the next 25 years.”







