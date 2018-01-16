Loud exhaust betrays West Norfolk driver

A 20-year-old man from West Lynn who was caught driving more than six times over the legal drug-driving limit has been banned from driving for 12 months.

Declan Simper, of Sculthorpe Avenue, in West Lynn, pleaded guilty at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Monday to driving a Vauxhall Vectra on Sutton Road while under the influence of cocaine.

The defendant was found to have 70 micrograms of cocaine in his bloodstream after being stopped by police on July 15. The legal drug-driving limit for cocaine is 10 micrograms per litre of blood.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said Simper was stopped by police because of an excessively loud exhaust.

Simper has been disqualified from driving for 12-months, ordered to pay a fine of £150, court costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.