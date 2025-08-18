Pride event at King’s Lynn sends out a clear message
The message of love and everyone is welcome was spread across Lynn as the colourful Pride celebrations took place on Saturday.
One of the organisers, Jo Rust, said it was a “wonderful atmosphere” with similar numbers attending to previous years.
There was a colourful parade which gathered in the Tuesday Market Place and headed through town to The Walks where the celebrations continued with entertainment throughout the afternoon.
Ms Rust said King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride committee member Dacey Lockwood gave an “amazingly powerful speech” and Ms Rust pledged the event would continue despite what happens nationally.
“While this is needed we will never stop putting it on, regardless of national views,” she said.
“There was a wonderful atmosphere at a time when it has been really quite difficult for the LGBTQIA+ community. We wanted to make sure everyone is loved and welcome and has a place in our world - and that everyone who came to Pride is equal. That message came across very clear.”
Ms Rust said the county’s police and crime commissioner Sarah Taylor, attended and had supported the event to the tune of £2,500.
Drag host Bigg Taystee was “absolutely brilliant” and Ms Rust said the speeches and entertainment was signed by Linda Bacardi which meant everyone could enjoy the celebrations.
As a Pride organiser Ms Rust said: “It was a really lovely day. I felt quite emotional. There is a degree of courage about attending events like this, when there has been national and some local hostility.”