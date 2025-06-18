Students and staff at the College of West Anglia have been celebrating Pride month across their four campuses.

Their events celebrate shared values of “love, unity and diversity”.

At CWA’s Lynn campus, they marked the event with charity stalls, face painting and a visit from local radio station KL1 Radio.

CWA celebrated in vibrant colours

Organisations went along to the event in Lynn, including the LGBTQ+ Project, Norfolk and Waveney Mind and the area’s youth council.

Staff and students came together at the Downham campus for a craft session where they put together their own Pride flags.

People celebrated pride by taking part in some arts and crafts sessions. Pictures: CWA

Student Coal Jarrett-Crofts, who was involved with the celebration, said: “It’s really important that we celebrate Pride month.

“It's a passion project for me for personal reasons. I think there needs to be a safe space, and it’s so nice that we get to celebrate it.”

Fellow student Lucy Hunt added: “I’ve also been helping for four years and as someone who is part of the LGBTQIA community, it means a lot. Pride month gives us the chance to show off and celebrate the community – our friends too.”

Reporting by Emily Jordan