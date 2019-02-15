Love for West Norfolk

As well as being Valentine’s Day yesterday, it was also Love West Norfolk Day as locals and businesses shared their thoughts on what makes the area so special to them.

College of West Anglia principal David Pomfret said: “West Norfolk is a wonderful place to work. We have vast expanses of idyllic countryside and coastal areas, heritage and historical architecture right on our doorstep.”

Views of King's Lynn seen from the rooftop of Grey Friars Tower

For resident Alix Young, the decision to move to Lynn in 2008 was a good one.

“I love West Norfolk because of the history, the people, the friendliness. There is a real sense of community, and everyone you meet is so friendly.”

Stephen Fry said: “If Norfolk is the secret jewel of England, then West Norfolk is the secret jewel of Norfolk. Beauty, character, glorious towns, villages and countryside.”

Stephen Fry has declared his fondness for West Norfolk

Blogger Rebecca Fisher said the beaches are her favourite aspect of West Norfolk with Brancaster top of her list.

Actor Tim Bentinck said: “It has an identity unlike anywhere else.”

“Big skies, happy people,” was borough council leader Brian Long’s response to what he loves about West Norfolk.