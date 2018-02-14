Love in the air at King’s Lynn shopping centre

Families flocked to a Lynn shopping centre at the weekend to make something special for a loved one ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Love was very much in the air for visitors to the Vancouver Quarter precinct’s special Valentine’s Day workshop on Saturday.

Young visitors were able to create a gift for someone they love in their life during the centre’s second Saturday Club of the new year.

“Whether it was for their mum, a friends or even their favourite teacher, I’m sure the gifts made during our free drop-in workshop brought a smile to the recipients a few days later,” said David Blackmore, the centre’s marketing and events assistant.

“As with previous years, this workshop proved to be really popular and our events team is now making the final preparations for our March Saturday club that will see children - both young and old - show their love for their mum and make something special for them ahead of Mother’s Day.”

Like the other two Saturday clubs this year, the free Mother’s Day workshop on Saturday, March 3, will take place in the vacant unit next to Costa, opposite Wilko, on New Conduit Street from 10am to 3pm.

For more details of the centre’s events programme throughout 2018, visit www.vancouverquarter.com, or check its Facebook page.