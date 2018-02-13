Love is in the air for West Norfolk on Valentine’s Day

Tomorrow is St Valentine’s Day – but in West Norfolk there is an equally strong love that must be declared to all and sundry.

Wednesday, February 14, has been declared as Love West Norfolk Day.

It is the day when organisers of the Love West Norfolk campaign hope that hundreds will go online to declare their love for this wonderful part of the world.

Love West Norfolk, Lynn News Editor Mark Leslie

Organiser Michelle Gant said that she has been delighted so far with the way the campaign has taken off so far – but that now it is time to turn it up a notch.

Michelle said: “ It is wonderful to see people sharing reasons for why they love West Norfolk.

“People have told me they feel happy to share their pride in their home.

“They say they are really pleased to be able to speak about the area with positivity. It’s a nice change for people to talk about what they love about their home.

“It makes you realise that we have some wonderful areas and sights and some great places to visit.

“I will be monitoring social media and sharing reasons why people love the area on Valentine’s Day.”

There are numerous ways to make your feelings known about West Norfolk.

You can go to Twitter to post on @lovewestnorfolk, or on Instagram love_west_norfolk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lovewestnorfolk.

Michelle said she would love to see your pictures and will be reposting the best of them on social media.

She added: “I’m really hoping we get a great reaction online.”

Councillor Brian Long, leader of West Norfolk Council, a partner in the Love West Norfolk campaign said: “Love West Norfolk day is an opportunity for us all to celebrate and promote our fantastic area and be proud about all the wonderful things that we have in our area.

“We would love to see people joining in and sharing everything that makes the area so special.”

Anyone wishing to find out more can get in touch via social media or the website:

www.lovewestnorfolk.co.uk