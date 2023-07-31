Jess is a finalist! How can it be the end of her Love Island journey already? And could she be crowned as the winner?

We’ll find out who will win tonight. But let's catch up on what’s happened in the last few days…

The former Lynn resident, along with her boyfriend Sammy, officially made it as finalists during Sunday evening’s episode. After Jess’ “best mate” Mitch got voted out by fellow islanders and viewers along with Ella B who he was “exclusive” with.

The pair then enjoyed a candlelit dinner on their final date in the villa. Picture: ITV

On Thursday evening’s episode, the couple’s final dates got started which ended with Tyrique asking Ella if she wanted to be his girlfriend. She said yes meaning Jess and Sammy were no longer the only couple who are boyfriend and girlfriend.

However, we had to wait until Friday’s episode to watch Jess and Sammy’s final date as they both got dressed up to head out of the villa.

Before their date, we saw the boys take part in a challenge where they had to fool the girls by completing a number of tasks.

However, without knowing, Jess’ decision not to drink Zak’s smoothie which contained ice cream, sweetcorn and pineapple meant that the boys lost their challenge.

“All the boys were sore losers, and it was all done by a single-handed lady who didn’t want to try a weird-looking smoothie,” Jess said.

Jess wore a beautiful dusty pink dress and Sammy sported a nice suit too as they took part in ballroom dancing in an incredibly romantic setting.

“This is so cute,” said Jess as they walked into the ballroom.

A band played a classical rendition of Ed Sheeran’s song “Perfect” as Sammy twirled Jess around before kissing her.

The pair were seen laughing and dancing together before sitting down to enjoy a candlelit dinner.

They both joked about starting ballroom dancing lessons once leaving the villa after Jess told Sammy he has “no rhythm.”

It was their first date as boyfriend and girlfriend and they both beamed at how happy they are.

“One of the biggest days for me was when the parents came in. The first thing they said was ‘we love Jess’. As soon as they said that it geared me up to say that you’re my girlfriend,” Sammy said on the date.

When Sammy asked Jess what her friends will think of him, she said: “I think they will. I think they can give advice but go for bad boys, you are a bit of a bad boy.

“I think you might have some proving to do to them too.”

She continued to say: “I know how good our connection is and how well we get on, to the point where we are actually very compatible.”

Jess said that she is “ready” for the outside after leaving the villa and said that “travelling is such a big thing” for her.

“No one can compare to you babe,” she added.

Jess and Sammy then had to make the difficult decision of who they thought was the least compatible couple in the villa.

Eventually, they ended up choosing Ella B and Mitch. But they weren’t alone in their decision as every other couple also voted for Ella B and Mitch, except the pair themselves.

The decision was revealed at the end of Sunday night’s episode after we saw Jess and the other islanders take part in a sports day challenge.

They were split into two teams and Ella described Jess as an “underdog” after she sprinted in the egg and spoon race.

Teams took part in sports day during Sunday night’s episode. Picture: ITV

The blue team remained positive after losing sports day

Despite Jess’ efforts, her team along with Molly, Ella B, Lauchan and Mitch, lost.

Before Mitch’s departure from the villa, he pulled Jess to one side for a private chat where he told her that he wanted her and Sammy to win.

“You are my best mate in here, I was never going to vote for you two,” said Mitch.

Mitch’s kind words made Jess cry and she replied: “I made a best friend for life.”

She said that her goodbye to Mitch was “tough.”

We’re wishing Jess the best of luck for tonight!